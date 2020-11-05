“A Most Beautiful Thing” Nominated for Critics Choice Award for Best Documentary & FILA Drops a Limited Edition Shoe

The film has garnered a 100% Rotten Tomatoes Rating.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Critically Acclaimed Documentary, A MOST BEAUTIFUL THING, has just been nominated for the prestigious Critics’ Choice Awards. The powerful film has been called “amazing” by the Chicago Sun-Times; “great filmmaking” by Los Angeles critic Wade Major, “absolutely a must watch” by Deadspin, “a film we could really use right now” by The Hollywood Reporter, “one of the best films this decade” by ChicagoNow.

A MOST BEAUTIFUL THING, narrated by the Academy Award/Grammy-winning artist, Common; executive produced by NBA Stars Grant Hill and Dwyane Wade, along with Grammy Award-winning producer 9th Wonder; and directed by award-winning filmmaker (and Olympic rower) Mary Mazzio, chronicles the first African American high school rowing team in this country (made up of young men, many of whom were in rival gangs from the West Side of Chicago), all coming together to row in the same boat. It is an amazing story which is so powerfully resonant, particularly against the backdrop of the events of the past 6 months. The film is based on the memoir by Arshay Cooper.

In addition to the extraordinary press and reviews (the film has garnered a 100% Rotten Tomatoes Rating), the film is just off an incredible special presentation at the 2020 NAACP Convention and events with members of Congress are ramping up, with the ultimate goal of legislative change in response to the issues in the film. The resonance of the message against the events of the past twelve weeks is profound. In fact, both the TODAY Show and NBC Nightly News recently ran segments highlighting the film.

To celebrate the film’s nomination and release on Peacock (NBC’s new streaming platform) and Amazon Prime, FILA, the official apparel and footwear partner of A MOST BEAUTIFUL THING, has created and unveiled the limited edition FILAxAMBT Tennis 88 shoe, with 50% of all profits to be donated back to the A MOST BEAUTIFUL THING Inclusion Fund. The film, which was set to debut at South by Southwest and open theatrically nationwide with AMC Theatres in March and again on July 31, headed online to Comcast NBCUniversal due to COVID-19. The film began streaming for Xfinity customers on July 31 and moved to Peacock, NBCUniversal’s new streaming platform, on September 4, and debuted on Amazon Prime this week.

Check out the trailer here: https://www.amostbeautifulthing.com/

The film has been universally praised by many outlets and all eyes must be kept on it. The Hollywood Reporter published an amazing review (“a movie we all need right now”), as did Rick Kogan of the Chicago Tribune (reviewing the film in stunning terms “a great movie.” Veteran critic Richard Roeper of the Chicago Sun-Times wrote, “an amazing film... uplifting and inspirational and just plain cool.” Film critic Wade Major on KPCC said “extraordinary… this is just great filmmaking…”. Other press includes The Saturday Evening Post (“The best documentaries lull you into thinking they’re taking you for a nice float on a lazy stream — then abruptly suck you into a chasm of Class 5 rapids that have you holding on for dear life. That’s the kind of ride we get in director Mary Mazzio’s new film…”); The Los Angeles Times (“evocative”), The New York Times (“poignant”); PEOPLE Magazine, Deadspin (“An Absolute Must Watch”), Town&Country, The Wall Street Journal, NPR (“finding hope when we need it most”), The Washington Post, and Chicago Now (“one of the most important documentaries of this decade.”) Some of most meaningful press includes columnist Mary Mitchell who wrote about the film from a perspective of a mother (“truly beautiful”) and Gabe Zaldivar writing for Sports Illustrated called the film “The Perfect Sports Movie for These Astounding Times.”