Information sought on abandoned white-tailed buck north of Garland

Cody - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is seeking information on a buck white-tailed deer that was left to waste north of Garland. After receiving a report from a concerned hunter, Lovell Game Warden Dillon Herman discovered the carcass of a headless buck white-tailed deer between Garland and Deaver. The deer was dumped off of Lane 3 leading out into the Garland oilfield, east of Highway 114. Herman discovered the deer Nov. 1, but it had been shot at a different location possibly on Oct. 30 or 31. Anyone with possible information regarding this incident, or who was in the area and may have noted suspicious vehicles or activities, is encouraged to call Lovell Game Warden Dillon Herman at 307-899-1266, the Cody Game and Fish office at 307-527-7125 or the Stop Poaching Hotline at 1-877-WGFD-TIP (1-877-943-3847). Callers may remain anonymous and any information leading to the arrest and conviction may result in a reward of up to $5,000.

- WGFD -