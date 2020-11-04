What Do These Three People Have in Common? They’re Making it Through the Pandemic Safe and Well

Giuliano only discovered his true calling as a sculptor after reading Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health.

Christine creates more than sprouts in her kitchen: She also cultivates happiness with Scientology: A New Slant on Life.

Hsuan may be young, but this precocious granddaughter knows the secret to happiness. She is helping her grandfather so he doesn’t have to work so hard.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Giuliano is an artist who creates amazing sculptures using steel, flame and color. It was only recently that this talented blacksmith realized his artistic talent. He credits this life-changing discovery to the book Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health through which he realized his true self and unleashed his artistic potential.

Christine uses a simple method to grow sprouts right in her own kitchen. In two days, she transforms a bag of seeds into a sizable crop of healthy food. “People are really on edge,” she says, “and it’s easy to fall into that zone.” She shares the secret to happiness from the book Scientology: A New Slant on Life.

And speaking of happiness, helping her grandfather with his gardening so he doesn’t have to work so hard means happiness to little Hsuan from Nantou County, Taiwan.

New videos are published daily on Scientology/Daily Connect on the Scientology website. They cover a broad gamut of interests and locales but each is a microcosm of the way the pandemic has affected us all.

Scientology/Daily Connect was created as part of a program to ensure we all make it through the pandemic safe and well. As soon as the pandemic began, the most effective measures were researched for ensuring the safety of Scientology staff and parishioners, and these were implemented internationally as protocols under the direction of Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige.

To make this prevention information broadly available, the Church of Scientology created more than a dozen videos and three educational booklets: How to Keep Yourself & Others Well, How to Protect Yourself & Others with a Mask & Gloves and How to Prevent the Spread of Illness with Isolation. These are all available free of charge in 21 languages on the How to Stay Well Prevention Resource Center on the Scientology website.

Since May, Scientologists have distributed 5 million copies of these educational booklets in communities around Scientology Churches and Missions across the globe.

Developed by L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology is a religion that offers a precise path leading to a complete and certain understanding of one’s true spiritual nature and one’s relationship to self, family, groups, Mankind, all life forms, the material universe, the spiritual universe and the Supreme Being. Scientology addresses the spirit—not the body or mind—and believes that Man is far more than a product of his environment, or his genes. Scientology comprises a body of knowledge which extends from certain fundamental truths. Prime among these are: Man is an immortal spiritual being. His experience extends well beyond a single lifetime. His capabilities are unlimited, even if not presently realized. Scientology further holds Man to be basically good, and that his spiritual salvation depends upon himself, his fellows and his attainment of brotherhood with the universe. Scientology is not a dogmatic religion in which one is asked to accept anything on faith alone. On the contrary, one discovers for oneself that the principles of Scientology are true by applying its principles and observing or experiencing the results. The ultimate goal of Scientology is true spiritual enlightenment and freedom for all.

