Grant Application | Nebraska Department of Education

The Nebraska Department of Education is pleased to announce the 2021 competition for the Nebraska 21st Century Community Learning Centers grant program. Nebraska’s 21st CCLCs create an afterschool environment focused on three overarching goals, 1) improving overall student academic success, 2) increasing positive behavior and social interactions, and 3) increasing active and meaningful family and community engagement. For a school to be eligible, at least 40.00% of students must have participated in free or reduced-cost meals in 2019-20.

The 2021 competition offers Continuation Grants for applicants that have successfully implemented 21st CCLC programming for five years and propose to continue to provide a quality 21st CCLC program to the same eligible school building population(s). There will be no 2021 competition for First-Time Grants.

New this year, all proposals must be submitted electronically. The digital submission deadline for this competition is 11:59 pm CT, Monday, February 1, 2021. A technical assistance Zoom grant writing workshop for Continuation Grant applicants will be conducted November 10, 2020 at 2:00 pm CT. The slide deck for this workshop will be posted below prior to the workshop. For grant application information or questions, contact Jan Handa, jan.handa@nebraska.gov.

Application-Continuation 2021 (Deadline 02/01/2021)

Required Tables & Forms

Prescreened External Organizations

Non-Regulatory Guidance

2021 Grant Process Timeline