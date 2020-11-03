Secretary of State Issues Warning Over Suspicious Election Day Calls

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Date: November 3, 2020 Contact: Chad Houck, Chief Deputy Secretary of State Phone: (208) 332-2862

Boise, Idaho – Secretary of State Lawerence Denney is alerting voters to suspicious robo-calls warning voters to “stay home, stay safe” on election day. The calls are not from any official office and should be ignored.

Some Idaho citizens received the calls early Tuesday morning, and stated that they came from a local area code.

All polling locations are open and available in Idaho for residents to go and vote. Polls will be open from 8:00am – 8:00pm, and you can register to vote at your polling location if you need to. Visit idahovotes.gov to find your polling location, identification requirements, and other voting information.

