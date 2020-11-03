Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Secretary of State Issues Warning Over Suspicious Election Day Calls

Date: November 3, 2020 Contact: Chad Houck, Chief Deputy Secretary of State Phone: (208) 332-2862

Boise, Idaho – Secretary of State Lawerence Denney is alerting voters to suspicious robo-calls warning voters to “stay home, stay safe” on election day. The calls are not from any official office and should be ignored.

Some Idaho citizens received the calls early Tuesday morning, and stated that they came from a local area code.

All polling locations are open and available in Idaho for residents to go and vote. Polls will be open from 8:00am – 8:00pm, and you can register to vote at your polling location if you need to. Visit idahovotes.gov to find your polling location, identification requirements, and other voting information.

ABOUT LAWERENCE DENNEY

Lawerence Denney has served the people of Idaho since 1990. His public service began as a representative in District 13 and, following redistricting, he became a representative in District 9 until 2014. During that time, Denney served two terms as Majority Leader and three terms as Speaker of the House before successfully running for state office. He is currently in his second term as Idaho’s Secretary of State.

