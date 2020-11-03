John Givens Pens Touching “Poetry in the Spirit”
Former Marine’s book of poems provides soul-soothing rhymes and verse
This book is prophetic, it is rich in encouragement and inspiration and it comes from the heart of a man who loves Almighty God beyond measure.”CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former Marine drill instructor and Los Angeles deputy sheriff turns to poetry to soothe the soul and motivate the spirit. Author John Givens III is no stranger in giving people the drive they need whether in boot camp or in the pages of his book. So with “Poetry in Spirit,” he uses rhyme and verse to give people the impetus they need to navigate the obstacle course called life.
— John L. Givens III
"A poem a day may not keep the doctor away, but thumbing through the pages of this book from time to time will encourage your heart." Givens said. He recounts that he never had a poetic bone in his body until the Holy Spirit came to him one day and inspired him to encourage people through poetry. "Poetry in the Spirit" is the result of these directions, a collection of pieces that lift the spirit sometimes with rhyme and sometimes just an encouraging word or dream.
The encouragement Givens provides is embodied by the book itself. For, as the author recounts, venturing into the field of poetry and lyricism was an endeavor that required motivation, drive, even boldness. So Givens’ endeavor is in itself a source of inspiration, because learning how to weave poetry is no mean feat. Yet he charged headlong into it and discovered the beauty of the art. As Givens says, “I am a grown up little boy who has accepted responsibility for myself, the people, places, and things that Almighty God has assigned me to. As well, I am a student in life’s intriguing classroom, expanding my boundaries with every lesson.”
“This book is prophetic, it is rich in encouragement and inspiration and it comes from the heart of a man who loves Almighty God beyond measure.” Givens says. "Poetry in the Spirit: Inspiration at your point of need..." is available on Amazon.com and Barnesandnoble.com and other bookstore outlets. “"Use and purchase this book to encourage your heart and even give it as a gift to someone who needs a little encouragement."
About the Author
John L Givens III is a former Marine Sr. Drill Instructor and Los Angeles County Deputy Sheriff turned author and speaker. He is the husband of B. Ann Givens and the father of three young adults all successful in their own rights.
BookTrail Agency
BookTrail Agency
+1 888-446-3094
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn