Hawaii Water Service Completes Purchase of Kalaeloa Water Company

/EIN News/ -- WAIKOLOA, Hawaii, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawaii Water Service (Hawaii Water), a subsidiary of California Water Service Group (Group) (NYSE: CWT), yesterday completed the acquisition of Kalaeloa Water Company, LLC from the Hunt Companies Inc. and will now begin providing water and wastewater service to its customers.

Kalaeloa Water Company, a water and wastewater utility located in the growing Kapolei area of the City and County of Honolulu on Oahu, serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Kalaeloa, a 3,700-acre area located on the former Barbers Point Naval Air Station. Hawaii Water will continue to invest in local system infrastructure to keep service reliable for customers’ everyday and emergency needs, and work to provide customers with continued access to safe, high-quality water and excellent customer service.



“We welcome Kalaeloa customers to Hawaii Water, and look forward to providing them the same quality, service, and value that we deliver to all of our customers in the islands,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, Group President and CEO. “We thank the Hunt Companies for their confidence in our expertise and care for their customers, as we work to provide Kalaeloa residents and businesses with continuing reliable, high-quality utility services, both now and for generations to come.”



Hawaii Water is a wholly owned subsidiary of California Water Service Group, which also includes California Water Service, Washington Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, CWS Utility Services, and HWS Utility Services. Together, these companies provide regulated and non-regulated utility service to more than 2 million people in over 100 California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii communities. Group’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWT.” Additional information is available online at www.calwatergroup.com.



