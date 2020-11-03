SCDSS Honors October Employees of the Month

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Contact: Danielle Jones 803-898-7858 Danielle.Jones@dss.sc.gov

October 29, 2020 -- The South Carolina Department of Social Services Employee of the Month program recognizes staff whose work exemplifies our core principles: Competence, Courage and Compassion.

The seven most recently selected were: Danielle Jones, Communications & External Affairs, Columbia; Glenise Elmore, Human Resource Services, Columbia; Tiffany Lemieux, Adult Protective Services, Anderson; Kristi Moulton, Child Welfare Services, Walhalla; Dorothy Duncan, Child Support Services, Florence; Tonya Franks, Program Support, Columbia; and Anchalee Price, Legal, Columbia.

Staff selected for the Employee of the Month Program are awarded with lunch with the State Director, along with other honorees; a dedicated parking space; a photo and write up displayed at State Office; and a write-up sent to their community newspaper. The luncheon is now a virtual meeting with all the awardees.