Senior Justice Law Firm Adds Maryland and Virginia Offices

Maryland & Virginia Nursing Home Abuse Lawyer Avery Adcock

Nursing Home Abuse Lawyers

Maryland & Virginia Nursing Home Abuse Lawyers

Senior Justice Law Firm has opened two new offices in Baltimore, Maryland and Norfolk, Virginia fighting for victims of nursing home abuse and neglect.

Holding negligent nursing homes accountable is what we do. With offices in Virginia, Maryland, DC, New York and Florida, our law firm will proudly fight for families affected by nursing home abuse.”
— Michael Brevda
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Senior Justice Law Firm Adds Maryland and Virginia Offices:

Senior Justice Law Firm has opened two new offices in Baltimore, Maryland and Norfolk, Virginia. The firm, which focuses on nursing home abuse and assisted living negligence cases, will now represent families impacted by elder abuse in Florida, Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The additional office space will enable the firm to hire more attorneys and staff, furthering its mission to protect vulnerable seniors residing in long-term care facilities across the country.

Creating a Positive Change in Long-Term Care Through Legal Advocacy:

Recognized as one of the leading nursing home negligence law firms, Senior Justice Law Firm handles cases from the Florida Keys to the upstate New York border with Canada. With the two new additional offices, Senior Justice Law Firm will continue to tirelessly fight for victims of nursing home and assisted living negligence. The firm has helped thousands of families in many states recover damages for bed sores and falls that occur in long-term care facilities.
"Holding negligent facilities accountable for neglect is what we do. With strategically placed offices in the Hampton Roads area of Virginia, Baltimore, DC and New York, our law firm will proudly fight for families affected by nursing home negligence throughout the Mid-Atlantic." - Michael Brevda, Esq., Managing Partner.

Free Maryland and Virginia Nursing Home Abuse & Neglect Case Consultation:

If a loved one was abused, neglected, or wrongfully injured in a nursing home or memory care facility, demand Senior Justice. Partner Avery Adcock handles neglect cases throughout Virginia, DC and Maryland.
Senior Justice Law Firm attorneys and staff continue to lead the fight against nursing home abuse and neglect. From their new offices in Baltimore and Norfolk, the firm is equipped to represent families impacted by Maryland nursing home abuse and Virginia nursing home neglect.

Why Choose Senior Justice Law Firm?

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, Insurance Industry, Law


