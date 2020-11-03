Railroad Crossing Replacement on Spring Street in Sayre, Bradford County this Week

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel Route 199 (Spring Street) in Sayre, Bradford County are advised the portion of the road will be closed for a railroad crossing replacement on Thursday, November 5.

Spring Street will be closed between North Lehigh Avenue and Bradford Street in Sayre while Norfolk Southern Railroad replaces the crossing.

A detour using New York Interstate 86, Route 220, Route 4020 (Mile Lane Road), Route 1069 (Elmira Street), Route 1068 (Lockhart Street) and Route 199 will be in place during the closure.

Work includes removing the existing railroad crossing and replacing it with a new rail seal and asphalt crossing.

The project is expected to be completed in just one day, weather permitting.

Motorists are urged to drive with caution and be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

