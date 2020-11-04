Fred Glynn, County Councilman, Launches New Microsite Page on State Road 37

CARMEL, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hamilton County Councilman Fred Glynn in Indiana, who represents District 1, recently launched a brand-new microsite page on the newest developments involving the area’s State Road 37.

The new page, titled “State Road 37,” can be found at http://www.fredglynn.com/state-road-37/. Glynn—who began representing the western edge of the city of Fishers, as well as the majority of Carmel in 2014— created the page to inform readers that his county council had approved the use of $12 million to overhaul State Road 37.

According to the new microsite page, the cost of the entire State Road 37 project is $124 million. The aim of the project is to turn this popular highway into a parkway that is free flowing. The highway also features roundabout interchanges that are raised between 126th and 146th streets.

Glynn emphasizes on his website page that the construction of the project will not begin for several years. Still, Fishers has committed to putting $12 million toward the project. In addition, Indiana’s transportation department is offering $100 million for it. Fishers will control the corridor during the construction process, and the state will assume control of the corridor after the project has been completed.

On the page, Glynn further explains that the State Road 37 overhaul is an excellent move in the eyes of local officials and experts. However, local residents and businesses are free to express their concerns about the upcoming project to representatives of Fishers. Some individuals have voiced concerns about the project, but Glynn said that the Hamilton County Council has no authority to change the details of the project—only its funding. In the end, his goal is to look out for small businesses and the local economy.

Fred Glynn has developed strong expertise in business, community service, and finance over the past several years. In addition to being a prominent county councilman, Glynn possesses insurance, banking, and mortgage selling experience spanning 15-plus years, which informs the decisions he makes as a community leader.

