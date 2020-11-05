Dr. David Crawford, MD, Chosen to Speak at Annual AAKHS Meeting

NEW ALBANY , OHIO, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. David Crawford, MD, was recently selected to speak at the 30th annual American Academy of Hip and Knee Surgeons (AAKHS) meeting, which is being held this November.

The AAHKS weighed all of its options before collectively voting to host a hybrid-format meeting for its 30th yearly gathering on Nov. 5-8 in Dallas. The yearly meeting typically attracts about 4,000 people.

The meeting will address a variety of relevant scientific topics, including implant design and outcomes. In addition, the meeting will call attention to the complications associated with primary total joint arthroplasty (TJA), as well as revision TJA, for knee and hip surgeons. Attendees will furthermore explore the latest surgical techniques, along with the most recent socioeconomic issues facing health care.

During the meeting, special courses will additionally be made available to surgeon administrators, health care team members who are not physicians, and residents.

The AAHKS will work with a specialist in infectious diseases to establish several safety protocols to protect the health of all in-person attendees. As a result, attendees can expect the meeting setting to comply with the same health and safety standards in place for normal hospital settings and clinics.

For instance, adjustments to foodservice, seating, and lines are being made in accordance with social distancing standards and capacity reductions that are state-mandated. In addition, all staff, vendors, exhibitors, and attendees must wear masks during the entire meeting except for during mealtimes.

For attendees who would rather attend the meeting online, a virtual meeting option is also available for earning continuing medical education credits. With this option, medical field experts can take part in live stream events and industry symposia, as well as take advantage of on-demand videos from the meeting’s general session. In addition, no penalty will be imposed for switching the meeting option or even canceling one’s attendance or registration.

