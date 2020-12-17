Massachusetts US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Recommends the Lawyers at Karst von Oiste to ensure a Navy Veteran in Massachusetts Gets a Top Compensation Result-If He had Heavy Asbestos Exposure in the Service

"The Advocate fears that most Navy Veterans who have lung cancer-who also had heavy exposure to asbestos in the navy are not aware the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too.” — Massachusetts US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS , USA, December 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Massachusetts US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, “We are the nation’s top branded Advocate for a Navy Veteran who now has lung cancer and who had heavy exposure to asbestos decades ago in the navy-and we want a person like this to receive the best possible compensation results. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000 and the claim does not involve suing the navy. To get the compensation job done for a person like this we recommend the remarkable lawyers at Karst von Oiste. To explain how the compensation process for a person like this will work please call the lawyers at Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303.” www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Advocate fears that most Navy Veterans who have lung cancer-who also had heavy exposure to asbestos in the navy are not aware the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. “The person we are trying io identify is over 60 years old and his asbestos exposure took place in the 1960s or 1970s. If the person we have described sounds like a friend at the American Legion or VFW please ask their wife or adult children to call the lawyers at Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303.” www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Massachusetts US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Boston, Worcester, Springfield, Worcester, Lowell, Cambridge. New Bedford or anywhere in Massachusetts.

https://Massachusetts.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Massachusetts include US Navy Veterans, former workers at the Boston Navy Shipyard, workers at one of dozens of power plants in Massachusetts, shipyard workers, maritime workers, oil refinery workers, manufacturing workers, public utility workers, welders, millwrights, pipefitters, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic:

https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.