Kids’ Chance of America and State Organizations Celebrate 2020 Awareness Week
Kids' Chance Awareness Week 2020 kicks off today, Nov 9, 2020, and continues through Nov 13, 2020. Together we can achieve our goal of #MoreMoneyForMoreKids.USA, November 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kids' Chance Awareness Week 2020 kicks off today, November 9, 2020, and continues through November 13. At Kids’ Chance of America, we believe we can make a significant difference in the lives of children whose parent(s) have been severely or fatally injured on the job by helping them pursue and achieve their educational goals.
Collectively, Kids’ Chance organizations have awarded more than 8,000 scholarships across the country, totaling over 27 million dollars. Kids’ Chance Awareness Week is designed to increase visibility and spread the word about Kids’ Chance scholarship opportunities. As this is our sixth Awareness Week, we also aim to strengthen the relationships and advocacy we’ve built over the past five years.
There are currently 48 Kids’ Chance state organizations across the country. Kids’ Chance of America’s goal is to improve our state organizations so we can reach all eligible students. Find out if there’s a Kids’ Chance in your state.
We invite you to join our community of supporters and help us spread the word about this great organization and our mission. Together we can achieve our goal of #MoreMoneyForMoreKids.
For more information, please visit our website at www.kidschance.org.
Media Resources
Kids' Chance Awareness Week is November 9-13, 2020. A Media Kit and other resources are available to download on our website.
As members of the workers’ compensation community, we appreciate your consideration in sharing this story. If you have any questions, please contact the Kids' Chance office at admin@kidschance.org.
Katie Burkhart
Kids Chance of America
+1 484-945-9903
admin@kidschance.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn