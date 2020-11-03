WRA Announces New Landscape Restoration Company
WRA, Inc. is proud to announce the addition of our newest subsidiary company offering a suite of landscape restoration services.
The addition of a landscape restoration contracting company fits perfectly with WRA’s Vision.”SAN RAFAEL, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WRA, Inc. is proud to announce the addition of WRA Landscape Restoration Inc. (Contractors State License Board #1068767, C-27), its newest subsidiary company offering a suite of landscape restoration services to our clients and project partners.
— Geoff Smick, Chief Executive Officer
“The addition of a landscape restoration contracting company expands our capabilities to a full spectrum of restoration services to include implementation and maintenance, and fits perfectly with WRA’s Vision,” said Chief Executive Officer Geoff Smick.
Heading up the new service line is Rolland Mathers, who joined WRA in 2018 after 20 years with Shelterbelt Builders, Inc. As project foreman, Rolland leads a team of vegetation management professionals who provide monitoring, planning, and implementation services to maintain, enhance, and restore natural habitats. Rolland brings extensive experience supporting vegetation management projects in a wide variety of habitat types and specializes in applied restoration and implementation on challenging sites. For control of invasive plant populations, Rolland has experience leading volunteer workgroups in sensitive habitats. He has managed ecological restoration construction, fuels reduction, and weed control projects throughout California, including the Marin Municipal Water District, San Mateo County Parks, Counties of Alameda and Napa, City of Albany, and the Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy in addition to non-profit organizations and private landowners.
WRA Landscape Restoration provides the following services: invasive plant control and vegetation management; revegetation and plant maintenance; and site preparation, landscape construction, erosion control, and soil stabilization.
For more information, visit the WRA Landscape Restoration website at https://wra-ca.com/wra-landscape-restoration.
