New Jersey US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Urges a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in New Jersey to Call the Lawyers at Karst von Oiste if He had Significant Asbestos Exposure-Compensation Might Exceed $100,000

According to the New Jersey US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate, "If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran who has recently been diagnosed with lung cancer and he had substantial exposure to asbestos in the 1960s or 1970's on a ship, submarine or at a navy shipyard please call the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to discuss what might be significant financial compensation that might exceed a hundred thousand dollars. The typical person we are trying to identify is over 60 years old.

The New Jersey US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Newark, Jersey City, Paterson, Elizabeth, Edison, Toms River, Trenton or anywhere in New Jersey. https://NewJersey.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in New Jersey include US Navy Veterans, a worker at one of New Jersey’s half dozen plus power plants, oil refinery workers, manufacturing or industrial workers, chemical plant workers, public utility workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, mill workers, printers, welders, boiler technicians, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s or 1980’s.

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too."

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.

However, asbestos exposure lung cancer can happen in any state including California, New York, Texas, Florida, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Wyoming, Utah, Montana, Idaho, Arizona, Washington, Oregon or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic:

https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.