New York US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Has Endorsed the Lawyers at Karst von Oiste to Assist a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in New York to Get Compensated if He Had Asbestos Exposure-It Might Exceed $100,000

“We have endorsed the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste to ensure a Navy Veteran who has been diagnosed with lung cancer gets compensated-if decades ago he had heavy exposure to asbestos. ” — New York US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

BUFFALO, NEW YORK , USA, December 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New York US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, “We have endorsed the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste to ensure a Navy Veteran who has recently been diagnosed with lung cancer gets compensated-if decades ago he had heavy exposure to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a navy shipyard. Financial compensation for a person like this might be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars and the claim does not involve suing the navy. If you are a Navy Veteran and decades ago you had heavy exposure to asbestos and you now have lung cancer, please call the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303.” www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Advocate fears that most Navy Veterans who have lung cancer-and who had significant exposure to asbestos decades ago will never get compensated-even though they should. The $30 million dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for people exactly like this. “If the person we have described sounds like your husband or dad and his asbestos exposure took place in the 1960s or 1970s please call the attorneys at the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. There is a good chance you will be happy you did. The typical person we are trying to identify is well over 60 years old.” www.karstvonoiste.com/

The New York US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in New York City, Rochester, Albany, Yonkers, Syracuse, Schenectady, Utica, Buffalo or anywhere in New York. https://NewYork.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in New York include US Navy Veterans, civilian workers at Fort Drum, workers at one of New York’s 40+ power plants, maritime workers, shipyard workers at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, manufacturing, or industrial workers in upstate New York, public utility workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, millwrights, pipefitters, boiler technicians, welders, insulators, roofers, machinists, miners, railroad workers or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.

However, asbestos exposure lung cancer can happen in any state including California, New York, Texas, Florida, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Wyoming, Utah, Montana, Idaho, Arizona, Washington, Oregon or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/ asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.