Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Dublin Names Danielle Guffrey Medical Director

New Medical Director brings substantial healthcare experience and a passion for inpatient rehabilitation to Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Dublin

DUBLIN, Ohio, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Dublin , which will open its doors in January 2021, announced Danielle Guffrey, MD, as its new Medical Director. Dr. Guffrey brings substantial rehabilitation medicine expertise and most recently served as one of the lead Physiatrists at the Ohio Health Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospital.



“At Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Dublin, we have set an expectation to deliver exceptional inpatient rehabilitation care to both our patients and their families,” said Dr. Guffrey. “Every detail, from the hospital’s thoughtful design to our staff’s unique approach to treatment, demonstrates our commitment to providing an elevated standard of care.”

Dr. Guffrey earned her Bachelor’s degree in Molecular and Cellular Biology and MD at the University of Arizona, and completed her residency in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Ohio State University’s Medical Center. Board certified in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Dr. Guffrey is currently in her eighth year of serving as a diplomat on the American Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.

In addition to her impressive credentials, Dr. Guffrey’s passion for inpatient rehabilitation and talent for communicating effectively with patients and their families has led to many consultation requests from hospitals across the Columbus metropolitan area. Beyond her former role as a Physiatrist at Ohio Health Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospital, Dr. Guffrey also led the hospital's cardiopulmonary rehabilitation program. Additionally, Dr. Guffrey has shared her rehabilitation expertise with others who are studying this specialty by serving as an Associate Professor of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at the Ohio State University College of Medicine.

As the Medical Director of Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Dublin, Dr. Guffrey will manage each patient's medical rehabilitation needs with a patient and family-centered approach. Additionally, she will collaborate with the therapy and clinical teams on patient care and development of the hospital's rehabilitation programs to meet the needs of the community and return patients to their home environment.

About Reunion Rehab Hospital Dublin

Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Dublin, located on the corner of Emerald Parkway and Summer Drive, is designed to provide comprehensive, high-quality post-acute medical rehabilitation therapies to a wide variety of patients. At this state-of-the-art Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospital, our clinical team will embrace new tools and processes to give patients with functional, occupational or cognitive disorders a positive outcome and an opportunity to return to their active lives. The 40-bed Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Dublin is slated to open in January 2021 and will bring more than 100 full-time jobs to the area. For more information, please visit www.reunionrehabhospital.com .

