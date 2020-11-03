Turnkey Capital Inc. (OTCQB: TKCI) Closes Acquisition of Egg Health Hub, Inc. 

/EIN News/ -- Fort Lauderdale, FL, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Turnkey Capital Inc. ("TKCI" or the "Company") announced today that it has executed a Share Exchange Agreement (the “Agreement”) with Egg Health Hub, Inc.,(“EGG”) a subsidiary of Healthspan Medical System, Inc. dba Collarmerle Holdings, Inc. The Company acquired all the outstanding shares of EGG, making it a wholly owned subsidiary of TKCI.



The Company had previously announced its intentions to acquire the assets of EGG. Both parties agreed to delay closing given the uncertain economic times and the impact that COVID-19 was having on the overwhelmed healthcare community.

“One of our initial directives to our new CEO was to revisit the opportunity with Egg Health Hub to structure an agreement for TKCI to utilize the innovative intellectual property that EGG had developed for healthcare. While the initial concept will have some modifications due to COVID-19, we believe there is an even greater need for an evolution in healthcare delivery and that EGG can be part of the solution,” stated Neil Swartz, Chairman of Turnkey Capital, Inc.

EGG is a brand new model for healthcare and wellness that brings together top physicians and wellness professionals into co-practicing communities with shared access to a full-stack technology platform – scheduling, billing, client acquisition, and telemedicine – and flexible access to innovative contemporary office space designed to optimize both the physician and client experience. This model creates a compelling new option for re-tenanting traditional shopping centers and mixed-use space that landlords see as a true traffic generator.

“With our vision of building a portfolio of undervalued companies, we altered our initial asset only acquisition structure to that of an 100% acquisition, adding EGG to our growing number of subsidiaries. We are pleased to announce that Joe Tagliola and his team at Collarmerle will remain involved with EGG and TKCI going forward. They have over 50 million square feet of commercial, retail, and mixed-use developments throughout the US and Panama. They have decades of experience in all aspects of the real estate business including planning, market analysis, leasing, and construction. We believe their vast knowledge and network will also add value to our Pine Ridge Estates and pending Affordable Solar Solutions acquisitions,” stated Alan Tucker, President of Turnkey Capital, Inc.

About Turnkey

Turnkey Capital Inc. (OTCQB: TKCI) builds value in under-valued assets by providing capital for growth, strategic operational and management resources, financial infrastructure, and long-term corporate support. The goal of Turnkey Capital is to bring the full value out of assets to complete the package needed to create a successful company. Turnkey’s unique vision is to serve our clients by providing the missing ingredients essential to success, by introducing an efficient, innovative, and sophisticated platform. Given the current state of the economy, we have decided to primarily focus on distressed real estate assets and companies affected by COVID-19.

About Egg Health Hub

Egg Health Hub’s goal is to introduce and deliver a new generation of health and wellness retail to the consumer. Through MediXall Group, Egg’s sister company, Egg has access and is able to utilize MediXall’s robust healthcare provider network, strategic partnerships, and healthcare expertise needed to create a new end-to-end healthcare experience. Egg is envisioned to be a co-share space for providers in the health and wellness community with shared access to a full-stack technology platform.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. Specifically, the Company's ability to raise additional capital, execute its business plan and strategy, sustain or increase gross margins, achieve profitability and build shareholder value are forward-looking statements. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the Company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

