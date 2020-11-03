Technology and business transformation expert, Hiba Abdou, joins The Burnie Group

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Burnie Group, a leading Toronto-based management consulting firm, today announced the appointment of Hiba Abdou, to lead the firm’s Technology and Automation practice.



Hiba is an accomplished business transformation leader with 25 years’ global experience successfully delivering large, strategic and complex change initiatives. She brings a demonstrated history of shaping, leading and implementing enterprise transformation strategies powered by technology to deliver differentiated customer and employee experiences for Fortune 500 clients and governments. Hiba provides her clients with a unique blend of innovative vision, growth mindset, delivery excellence and a keen business mind with an eye on the bottom line.

“We are honoured and excited to have Hiba lead our Technology and Automation practice at The Burnie Group,” said David Burnie, Founder and Principal of The Burnie Group. “Her extensive experience in technology and business transformation will help our clients to adopt leading solutions such as Robotic Process Automation, Artificial Intelligence and Digitization to transform their operations. Under Hiba’s leadership, The Burnie Group will further our commitment and focus to be the leading partner to our clients in their digitization journey.”

“I am delighted to join the Burnie Group, to grow the Technology and Automation practice for the benefit of our clients, technology and alliance partners, employees and our community,” says Hiba Abdou. “The pandemic and consequent economic challenges have created unprecedented urgency for clients to innovate and automate, not just to be efficient and effective but to continue to be relevant and appealing to their customers and employees.”

Hiba assumes the position of Head of Technology and Automation, effective November 2, 2020.

About The Burnie Group

The Burnie Group is a Canadian management consulting firm that helps clients improve their performance by applying innovative strategy, world-class technology, and the continuous pursuit of operations excellence. The Burnie Group specializes in Strategy, Operations, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Omnichannel and Contact Centre, and Workforce Management (WFM). Our programs deliver measurable, transparent, and guaranteed results.

Media Contact:

Courtney Heffernan

Marketing Manager

courtney.heffernan@burniegroup.com

905-466-8817