Breakthrough in Targeted Non-viral Delivery to The Eye for Vision-restoring Gene Therapy
Nanoscope® has developed a non-viral way to deliver vision-restoring gene therapy. This could provide new therapeutic option for patients with ocular disorders.
However, this is the first-time laser delivery of opsin-genes has been achieved in-vivo without use of nanoparticles”BEDFORD, TX, US, November 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Researchers at Nanoscope® Technologies, LLC have developed a way to deliver vision-restoring gene therapy to the eye without use of virus. If proved safe and effective, this could provide a new therapeutic option for patients with ocular disorders including that of the retina such as age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as inherited retinal disorders.
— Samarendra Mohanty
This new technological advance is described in October 19 online issue of Journal of Biophotonics and is supported by Audacious Goal Initiative Program of the National Eye Institute (NEI), a division of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).
The standard gene therapy approach uses viral vectors, which cannot be localized to damaged regions as it occurs in dry-AMD. Further, viral vector has limitation in terms of gene-payload that it can carry. Several therapeutic genes are large in size and currently there is limited option for their delivery. While Nanoscope is using viral vector to deliver its proprietary ambient light-activatable Multi-Characteristic Opsin (MCO) for Advanced Retinitis Pigmentosa, the team is pioneering laser based spatially targeted gene delivery to partially degenerated retina such as geographic atrophies in dry-AMD.
Earlier, Nanoscope team has reported use of nanoparticles in combination with near-infrared laser for targeted gene delivery. "However, this is the first-time laser delivery of opsin-genes has been achieved in-vivo without use of nanoparticles," said Samarendra Mohanty, Ph.D., corresponding author of the paper and Chief Scientific Officer at Nanoscope.
Though the paper reports vision restoration in mice after ultrafast laser based MCO-gene delivery to mice with retinal degeneration, the team has been making progress in ultrafast laser delivery of large therapeutic genes for different ocular disorders. "We are also advancing development of image-guided ultrafast laser gene delivery platform for clinical translation," said Subrata Batabyal, Ph.D., first author of the paper.
In addition to functional improvement of vision observed after ultrafast laser delivery of MCO-gene, Nanoscope team is assessing behavioral improvement. “Our team’s effort is unique and audacious. We will achieve our goal of restoring vision in patients suffering from many devastating ocular disorders, for which there is no therapy yet” said Nanoscope CEO Sulagna Bhattacharya.
Nanoscope is laser-focused on advancing various patented key platform technologies for gene therapy. Founded in 2009 by Dr. Mohanty, it has received multiple SBIR awards, National Institutes of Health R01 grants, and patents that focus on optical stimulation, gene delivery and imaging for neural activity monitoring.
Reference: “Laser‐assisted targeted gene delivery to degenerated retina improves retinal function” by Subrata Batabyal, Sanghoon Kim, Weldon Wright and Samarendra Mohanty, October 2020, J. Biophotonics. DOI: 10.1002/jbio.202000234
