6th Public Session of the Trade and Sustainable Development Sub-committee under the EU-Central America Trade Agreement: Dialogue with Civil Society

Central America 24 November 2020

Representatives from trade unions, business organisations, environmental groups and other civil society organisations are invited to the online public session of the Dialogue with Civil Society on Trade and Sustainable Development under the Trade Agreement between the European Union and Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama.

Spanish version

Officials from the European Commission and the governments of the six Central-American countries will exchange views with participants on the implementation of the Trade and Sustainable Development Chapter of the Agreement.

Preliminary Agenda

Practical details

Date and time: 24 November 2020, 14:30 – 18:30 (Brussels time) Platform: Registration: If you want to participate please register (Spanish version). Prior registration is required and will close on 20 November 2020 at 18:00 (Brussels time).

