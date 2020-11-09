East West Growth Raises Over $20M in Funding for its Crowdfunding Clients in 12 Months, Exceeding Expectations

East West Growth managed and launched some of the most successful campaigns in recent memory. The East West Growth team has unparalleled global eCommerce experience and expertise, capable of providing all the services necessary to execute a successful campaign. East West Growth enables Asia’s most ambitious brands to identify, develop and implement winning strategies, leveraging their capabilities In Digital Media, Technology and Innovation

Digital marketing agency East West Growth is thrilled to announce that it has raised over $20M USD in funding for its clients on crowdfunding platforms.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International digital marketing agency East West Growth has offered clients a path to eCommerce success since 2018. In the short amount of time since its founding, it has helped clients raise over $20M USD on product launches on crowdfunding platforms such as Indiegogo, Kickstarter, and Makuake alone. In additional to its product launch success on crowdfunding platforms, East West Growth has also helped its eCommerce clients manage over $25M in media spend across social, search, and display advertising platforms.

East West Growth began offering crowdfunding marketing services as a way for clients in Asia to launch their products globally and boost their eCommerce reach. Over the past few years, East West Growth has helped launch some of the most successful campaigns in crowdfunding space.

“When we expanded our services to include crowdfunding marketing, we were excited to offer our clients a new avenue to introduce their products,” said Glen, a founder of East West Growth. “We were hoping to achieve solid 6-figure campaigns for their projects. Thanks to our stellar team of marketers, we ended up delivering regular 7-figure results. Consequently, those products went viral all over the web due the success of the campaigns. I couldn’t be more proud of this team.” East West Growth has a rigorous vetting process for clients and only works with that products and teams that it believes in. Learn more at https://eastwestgrowth.com/.

East West Growth’s clients have a 100% success rate on crowdfunding platforms, meaning all of their projects have been fully backed. Many brands and products that were previously unknown went on to be featured in major publications such as The New York Times, The New York Post, HuffPost, NBC News, Entrepreneur, Good Morning America, and more. These brands enjoy continued eCommerce success even after the end of their crowdfunding campaigns.

East West Growth’s $20M funding achievement comes on the tails of a previous milestone. Just a few months prior, East West Growth’s clients breached $100M in managed eCommerce sales.

Find out more about crowdfunding or eCommerce marketing with East West Growth at https://eastwestgrowth.com/.

About East West Growth

East West Growth is an international marketing agency with offices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It was founded in 2018 with the unique aim of creating a a full-stack international team with a homogeneous attitude. This would allow it to harness the very best talent on the globe and to create campaigns with the drive and passion of tight-knit teams.

The agency has grown quickly into a marketing agency to watch due to its end-to-end service offerings, its global reach, and its crowdfunding successes. The East West Growth team is now composed of over 50 professionals in 3 continents, and with an impressive client list.

East West Growth plans to expand its crowdfunding service offerings and to deliver even bigger campaign funding totals in the coming year.

Learn more about East West Growth’s services and view its most successful campaigns at https://eastwestgrowth.com/.