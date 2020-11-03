Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
L Brands Invites You To Listen To Its Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call Webcast

/EIN News/ -- COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In conjunction with the L Brands (NYSE: LB) third quarter 2020 earnings release, which will cross the wire after market close on Wednesday, Nov. 18, you are invited to listen to a live webcast of the conference call on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 9:00 a.m. ET with L Brands executives.

What:

 L Brands Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Webcast

When: 9:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020

Where:

www.LB.com
How:

 Log on to www.LB.com or call:

  Domestic Dial-In Number: (888) 946-7609 (Conference ID 6362067)
Domestic Replay Number: (888) 676-2681 (Conference ID 6362067)

International Dial-In Number: (517) 308-9411 (Conference ID 6362067)
International Replay Number: (402) 220-6447 (Conference ID 6362067)

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived and made available on www.LB.com.

ABOUT L BRANDS:

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,709 company-owned specialty stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Greater China, and its brands are also sold in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide. The company’s products are also available online at BathandBodyWorks.com and Victoriassecret.com.

For further information please contact:

Brooke Wilson
L Brands Communications
(614) 415-6042
Communications@LB.com

Amie Preston
L Brands Investor Relations
(614) 415-6704
InvestorRelations@LB.com

Primary Logo

