Dan Calugar Announces His Work with the Angel Flight West Organization

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, NV, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investor Dan Calugar details his work with the nonprofit organization Angel Flight West, volunteering to complete multiple flights a month to assist in transporting blood products for the LifeStream organization.



Every day, many adults and children face the challenge of coordinating care for serious medical conditions but lack the financial means to do so. Investor Dan Calugar has volunteered with Angel Flight West for 15 years, donating his time to fly more than 200 flights, helping their mission to provide free transportation to those who need it most.



Angel Flight West was created in 1983 to help families in need by arranging free transportation for their sick loved ones. Over the years, the organization has enlisted over 2,000 volunteer pilots to help complete these missions. Each pilot volunteers their time, aircraft, and experience to help fly patients to treatment facilities and hospitals for non-emergent issues.



In addition to medical flights, Angel Flight West also accepts requests for compassion flights for caregivers; specialty camps; relocation for domestic violence survivors; military personnel assistance; blood, organ, and tissue donations; disaster response; and transplant recipients. From those requests, pilots and drivers can sign up to help facilitate the travel from point A to point B.



Volunteers like Daniel Calugar then introduce themselves to patients and coordinate travel details. Pilots not only provide their time but also donate fuel costs and other associated expenses. And everyone wins. Pilots get to enjoy what they do while donating their time to a great cause, and patients can travel for free to receive the care needed.



In October alone, Dan completed five flights for Angel Flight West to benefit the LifeStream organization, transporting blood donations to those in need.



It takes a special kind of person to freely give their time and resources to help someone they’ve never met before. In addition to his flight time with Angel Flight West, Dan has also financially supported its operational costs throughout the years. In a conversation with Josh Olson, Executive Director of Angel Flight West, Dan shared, “I feel like I have been given a lot, so it’s my responsibility to give back to others.”



About Dan Calugar



Daniel Calugar is a versatile and experienced investor with a background in computer science, business, and law. He developed a passion for investing while working as a pension lawyer and leveraged his technical capabilities to write computer programs that helped him identify more profitable investment strategies. When Dan isn't working, he enjoys spending time working out and being with friends and family -- and volunteering with Angel Flight. West.



