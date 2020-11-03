L.C. Williams & Associates (LCWA) Earns Spot on Forbes’ Inaugural “America’s Best PR Agencies 2021” List

L.C. Williams & Associates (LCWA) is a mid-sized communications and digital marketing firm with specialties in home and housewares, healthcare, B2B communications and food and beverage.

Eight additional Public Relations Global Network (PRGN) affiliates also make the list

We are honored to be included in this inaugural list from Forbes, which was created with input from industry experts and actual customers.” — Kim Blazek Dahlborn

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, November 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chicago PR agency L.C. Williams & Associates (LCWA) has been named to Forbes’ first-ever ranking of the 200 best public relations agencies in America. LCWA is a mid-sized communications and digital marketing firm with specialties in home and housewares, healthcare, B2B communications and food and beverage.

In partnership with market research firm Statista, Forbes identified the best PR firms in America through a survey of more than 12,700 experts and 20,500 customers who nominated more than 5,000 firms. Click here to see the full list.

“We are honored to be included in this inaugural list from Forbes, which was created with input from industry experts and actual customers,” said Kim Blazek Dahlborn, president and CEO of LCWA. “Reputation is such an important factor in our business. We are thrilled that our happy clients continue to spread the word about LCWA’s high-quality work and meaningful results.”

LCWA shares this honor with eight of its Public Relations Global Network (PRGN) PR affiliates: Three Box Strategic Communications (Dallas), The Castle Group (Boston), Landis Communications Inc. (San Francisco), The Hoyt Organization (Los Angeles), The Conroy Martinez Group (Miami), S&A Communications (North Carolina), Buchanan Public Relations (Philadelphia) and The Fearey Group (Seattle). PRGN is a leading network of more than 50 hand-selected public relations firms servicing key markets around the world.

In making the announcement, Forbes commented: “As public relations professionals look to navigate their clients through an uncertain, volatile and noisy year. . . PR agencies have increasingly sought to integrate with their clients to provide new types of information that help with both external and internal communications.”

For more information, visit www.lcwa.com, or follow LCWA Team on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

About L.C. Williams & Associates (LCWA)

L.C. Williams & Associates is a mid-sized Chicago PR Firm. Founded in 1985, the company provides a full-range of services including brand building, media relations, social media, influencer outreach and grassroots marketing. LCWA is one of the top 75 independent PR firms in the country and one of the top ten in Chicago, according to O’Dwyer’s list of national, independent PR firms. It also is ranked as one of the top three agencies specializing in home products public relations, in the top 35 of agencies working in food and beverages, and the top 45 of agencies working in healthcare public relations.