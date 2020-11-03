Buffini & Company Launches Second Installment of their Industry-Changing Real Estate Agent Training Program, The Pathway to Mastery®—Advanced

The Pathway to Mastery®—Advanced program lays out a complete career path for real estate agents to create a highly successful business over the course of this eight-week program.

/EIN News/ -- CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buffini & Company, the largest training and coaching company in North America, has released The Pathway to Mastery®—Advanced, the second course in the three-part Buffini & Company real estate training series developed by industry legend Brian Buffini. The Advanced course lays out a complete real estate career path for agents, an industry first! Packed with real-life role plays, dialogues and proven strategies, The Pathway to Mastery—Advanced prepares agents to join the best-of-the-best agents in the world.

Over the course of eight weeks, real estate agents will experience unique training modules packed with content that explores the next level of working by referral. The program includes video modules that teach agents how to handle the top five buyer and top five seller objections like a pro, a step-by-step guide on how to list a property and how to help buyers find their perfect home. Additionally, the course outlines next-level content like building a personal brand, offering world-class customer service and how to become a financial wizard. The Advanced course is ideal for experienced agents looking to take their career to the next level.

“With methods and dialogues to handle objections, pricing presentations and showings, agents will build on a working by referral foundation to make the most out of their database, turning clients into loyal advocates,” says Brian Buffini, founder and chairman of Buffini & Company.

The Pathway to Mastery—Advanced is offered both on-demand or with a Buffini Certified Mentor or Facilitator in a classroom setting (virtual or in-person). The student course kit includes a workbook, professionally-designed marketing materials, access to a robust Student Online Resource Center and to Buffini & Company’s award-winning Referral Maker® CRM, a productivity tool for managing real estate marketing and lead generation. Real estate brokers, owners and managers who want to increase their agents' income, productivity and retention rates can become Buffini Certified to lead their office in this state-of-the-art training program. Classes begin December 1.

To register or lead The Pathway to Mastery—Advanced please visit: buffiniandcompany.com/advanced

