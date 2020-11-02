2020-11-02 17:06:34.667 Ozark Woman Wins $25,000 A Year For Life

2020-11-02 17:06:34.667

DeAnna Fite of Ozark matched all five white-ball numbers drawn in the Oct. 19 Lucky for Life drawing to win the game’s second prize of $25,000 a year for life.

She purchased her winning ticket at Fast n’ Friendly, 3249 E. Evans Road, in Springfield.

Lucky for Life is drawn on Mondays and Thursdays, with a top prize of $1,000 a day for life.

In the most recent fiscal year, players in Greene County (where the ticket was sold) won more than $45.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $4.3 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $22.4 million went to educational programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open for claims above $600, by appointment only. For more information, visit MOLottery.com.