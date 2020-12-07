A New Career in Less Than a Year as a Nationally Certified Residential Energy Efficiency and Clean Energy HERS Rater

Energy Mortgages Create Good Jobs Video Sharla Riead Holds RESNET 'Best of 2020 Show' Competition Winner Awards for EnergySmart Institute

As more people work from home, they want their homes to be comfortable, healthy, durable, and energy efficient. HERS Raters and Field Inspectors are in demand.

Become a respected authority in residential energy efficiency, clean energy, indoor health and more by becoming a certified HERS Rater through training at the EnergySmart Institute.” — Sharla Riead, Award Winning Instructor

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Looking for a new career or a way to make good money on your own schedule? The need for Certified Home Energy Raters (HERS* Raters) and Rating Field Inspectors (RFIs ) grows as people push toward making their homes healthy and energy efficient. Many of us are thinking about installing clean energy systems, such as solar photovoltaic/electric systems, but need some guidance. The emergence of smart home control technologies and products showcase the demand for technically trained and certified energy professionals.Are there jobs available for certified HERS raters and RFIs? There are about 140 million housing units in the United States, most of which are in moderate to severe need of energy & healthy home upgrades.The newer energy and building codes require additional insulation, mechanical ventilation, and other modifications that involve multiple inspections. These energy code inspections can be performed on existing and new construction homes by certified HERS Raters and RFIs. Also, the emergence of the COVID 19 coronavirus has created a need for increased ventilation and filtration of interior air to keep the occupants healthy. HERS Raters and RFIs are trained to check for proper operation of ventilation and filtration equipment.To become a Certified Home Energy Rater or RFI involves learning about building science, heating and cooling equipment and technologies, energy efficiency, Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) and more. Basic math skills, a desire to learn and an open mind are really all that is required to become a competent HERS Rater or RFI. Online, on-demand training is available to get started from RESNET accredited training organizations such as the EnergySmart Institute Once training is completed, the Rater or RFI must successfully pass online testing and simulation programs then complete a period of mentored probation; working on real houses and buildings. The work performed by Raters and RFIs is verified through strict quality assurance protocols. Continuing education and field work is required to maintain this certification.This focus on technical expertise and accuracy is why HERS Raters and RFIs are used as third-party verifiers for programs such as ENERGY STAR for Homes, federal energy efficiency tax credits, energy code compliance, and energy mortgages. Energy mortgages have been available for decades from the secondary financial markets including Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA-HUD, and the Veteran’s Administration or VA.To learn more about the current status of energy mortgages and their benefits, watch the video; “Energy Mortgages Create Jobs and Economic Growth with NO Government Funding”.Note: HERS* stands for "Home Energy Rating Systems"

Energy Mortgages Create Good Jobs and Economic Growth with NO Government Funding Video on YouTube