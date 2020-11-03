Gazprom obtains record-high gas inflow on Kara Sea shelf

Background

The Leningradskoye gas and condensate field is located in the Kara Sea within the Leningradsky licensed block. The field's current recoverable gas reserves are estimated to total 1.9 trillion cubic meters and are classified as unique.

In October, a new gas deposit was discovered at the field as a result of drilling and testing of an exploratory well. Commercial gas inflow was obtained with a flow rate of about 600,000 cubic meters per day, which proves that the new deposit contains substantial amounts of gas.

In 2019, Gazprom discovered the Dinkov and Nyarmeyskoye fields on the shelf of the Yamal Peninsula in the Kara Sea. In 2020, the Company discovered the 75 Years of Victory field on the Yamal shelf.

The Dinkov field is situated within the Rusanovsky licensed block. The field is unique in terms of gas reserves: its recoverable reserves in the С1+С2 categories amount to 390.7 billion cubic meters.