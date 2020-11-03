Andrea Lopes of Flourish Counseling and Wellness to be Featured on Close Up Radio

OLNEY, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When we face really tough life events, like losing a loved one, or a relationship breakup, the stress and trauma can wreak havoc not only our minds but our physical bodies as well. Our immune systems weaken, our blood pressure rises, and over time it puts us at serious risk for a chronic illness. That’s because our mind, body, and spirit are out of balance. In order to stay youthful, healthy, and energized we need to nourish every part of who we are. Traditional therapy can do absolute wonders but what if we explore a number of different healing modalities so we can be in our most optimal state of health?

Andrea is an exceptional Life Coach and owner of Flourish Counseling and Wellness Center combining traditional psychotherapy with an integrative and holistic approach to mental health and wellness.

“We focus on targeting and healing the root cause of your aliments not just treating the symptoms,” says Andrea. “By recognizing that our health is influenced by multiple factors such as our environment, nutrition, genetics, and lifestyle, we center on the whole person approach facilitating the body’s natural remarkable ability to heal.”

If you are undergoing stress, feelings of helplessness, lack of sleep, or depression, therapy can help you navigate life’s challenges and teach you healthy coping skills. And by incorporating other evidence-based treatment methods offered at Flourish Counseling and Wellness like Reiki, acupuncture, and massage therapy that addresses body, mind, and spirit, people become more balanced physically, emotionally, and spiritually and the results achieved are natural and sustainable health.

Staffed with highly qualified professionals of various specialties including ten therapists and two psychiatric nurse practitioners working cohesively to enhance client’s mental and physical health it is also specifically tailored for every individual.

“As a Life Coach I work with individuals who aren’t struggling with clinical depression but seeking answers to personal and professional issues,” says Andrea. By utilizing the appropriate tools and resources I help them achieve personal and professional aspirations that encourages growth, mindfulness, and self-discovery.”

With her warm, caring, empathetic nature Andrea helps us clarify goals, design strategies for success, make vital life transitions, and erase any limiting beliefs that prevent us from living the life we want so we can find our true purpose.

Moreover, Andrea emphasizes how crucial it is to eliminate the stigma and shame surrounding seeking psychological help. When you admit you need assistance you are not “weak,” you are courageous and made the best decision to improve your life and that takes admirable strength.

Andrea says no one is immune to life stresses and tragedies, but the wonderful news is that we can absolutely heal and find authentic happiness, and that is at the core of her practice.

And with the pandemic creating isolation, loneliness, and an increase in depression now is an even more important to reach out and focus on the present moment, so we can focus on the now and get through our difficult time without fear of future and regret of the past. Furthermore, by paying attention to ourselves, tapping into some mindfulness techniques, and taking care of our bodies and immune system we can be our best selves.

Andrea encourages us to love, accept, and honor ourselves.She says It is important to work on forgiveness because forgiveness is not about forgetting or excusing others but clearing negative energy.

“I wholeheartedly encourage everyone to take responsibility for your own health and well being and to set an intention that you will be the best person that you can be so the ripple effect goes out into the universe and creates a better world we all deserve to live in.”

