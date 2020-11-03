Seven Attorneys from The Wagner Law Group Named to 2020 Super Lawyers Lists
No more than five percent of the attorneys in any state are selected as Super Lawyers, we are humbled and honored to have been chosen for this outstanding distinction”BOSTON, MA, USA, November 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wagner Law Group, widely recognized as the country’s top ERISA and employee benefits law firm, is honored to announce that seven of its attorneys have been named to prestigious Super Lawyers lists for 2020. These outstanding attorneys include, Marcia Wagner, the firm’s founder and Managing Director, Partners Dan Brandenburg, David Gabor, Regina Mandl and Roberta Casper Watson, Jordan Mamorsky, of Counsel, and Associate, Katherine Brustowicz. “No more than five percent of the attorneys in any state are selected as Super Lawyers, we are humbled and honored to have been chosen for this outstanding distinction,” says Ms. Wagner.
— Marcia Wagner, Founder and Managing Director
Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters, is a rating service of exceptional lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The Wagner Law Group’s attorneys have been recognized by Super Lawyers in a variety of practice areas including ERISA & employee benefits, employment & labor, tax, bankruptcy, business, trust & estates and family law. The annual selections for Super Lawyers lists are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates, and peer reviews by practice area. The result is a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of outstanding attorneys. The Super Lawyers lists are published nationwide in Super Lawyers Magazines and in leading city and regional magazines and newspapers across the country.
The Wagner Law Group has been dedicated to the highest standards of integrity, excellence and thought leadership for more than two decades and is considered to be the nation’s premier ERISA and employee benefits law firm. With 34 attorneys in 10 offices, it provides unparalleled legal advice to its clients, including large, small and nonprofit corporations as well as individuals and government entities nationwide and in several foreign countries. The firm’s attorneys combine many years of experience in their fields of practice and include those who are AV-rated by Martindale-Hubbell and have been recognized as Best Lawyers® in the United States for 2020. The Wagner Law Group is distinguished by the U.S. News & World Report's Best Law Firms as a Tier-1 ERISA and employee benefits law firm and is certified as a woman-owned and operated business by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council.
