PanPay Forms Partnership with iDenfy to Help Its Customers Relish Smooth Onboarding Experience

iDenfy will provide PanPay with an AI-enabled identity verification solution to authenticate its traders selling goods from China/European union to the world.

KAUNAS, LITHUANIA, November 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PanPay is a financial technology company offering services like payment collections, currency exchange, global payment, and multi-currency accounts to individuals and businesses. The company's primary customer base is traders who sell goods from China/European Union worldwide. PanPay enables traders to relish affordable yet quick payment collection services in different currencies. They allow traders to send any amount of money to Mainland China banks in foreign and local currencies. Chinese and European traders can create multi-currency accounts in PanPay.

While PanPay has its in-house solution for customer screening and verification, European customers' onboarding process, trading in China, was not easy. They had to say random numbers in Chinese to get verified, which was virtually impossible for European customers.

With the partnership with iDenfy, PanPay will be able to simplify the onboarding process for European customers. PanPay will redirect their English-speaking customers to iDenfy's identity verification solution.

iDenfy's identity verification solution is a perfect blend of face recognition, ID verification, and live detection that conducts verification remotely yet in real-time. It converts the customer's device into a robust ID scanning and face recognition system to ensure that only legit customers are using a service or product.

According to PanPay, the partnership with iDenfy will attract more European trading traders in Mainland China. Justas Valentinavicius, CEO of PanPay states, "We are very happy to start our cooperation with iDenfy. We found iDenfy solution quality is very good, while the user experience is smooth and easy. PanPay believes cooperation with iDenfy will help our business development with EU customers."

Domantas Ciulde, the CEO of iDenfy, says, "We firmly believe that our advanced identity verification solutions will help PanPay provide their customers with a great experience when onboarding." He further says, "we will offer all the available identity verification solutions so that they can win the trust of more European e-commerce sellers and traders."

