Tenable to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable® , the Cyber Exposure company, today announced that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Amit Yoran, and Chief Financial Officer, Steve Vintz, are scheduled to attend upcoming investor conferences.



Details for each event are as follows:

Stifel 2020 Virtual Midwest One-on-One Growth Conference

November 12, 2020

Attendee: Steve Vintz

Wells Fargo TMT Summit 2020

December 2, 2020

Attendee: Steve Vintz

UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference

December 9, 2020

Attendee: Steve Vintz

Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference

December 10, 2020

Attendees: Amit Yoran and Steve Vintz

Virtual Fireside Chat

For more information and webcast links, visit https://investors.tenable.com/ .

