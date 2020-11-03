ZL Tech Named a Leader in 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving

Platform delivers a unified approach to data governance, designed to enable digital transformation and convert information into insight

/EIN News/ -- MILPITAS, Calif., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZL Tech, a premier information governance provider, has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving. The Magic Quadrant, an influential analyst report published yearly by Gartner, categorizes companies based on their completeness of vision and ability to execute. The Leaders Quadrant represents the strongest vendors across vision and execution, taking into consideration data management, search, e-discovery, and compliance capabilities among other factors.

With 16 years of consecutive acknowledgment, ZL Tech is the longest standing vendor in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving. Given the industry’s reputation for changing players, unsuccessful acquisitions and integrations, and solution sunsetting, consistency is of particular interest as it has a significant impact on customers’ long-term success and the viability of their governance strategies.

“Enterprise data scattered across the globe can be both a minefield and a goldmine,” said Kon Leong, CEO of ZL Technologies. “Being named a leader by Gartner reflects our enablement of customers to keep pace with governance requirements while realizing the significant business value that can be extracted through analytics.”

ZL Tech solves new technology challenges by enabling management across enterprise data repositories and presenting a singular, manageable view of all data. Innovative capabilities added to the platform in the past year include:

Management of Microsoft Teams content, ensuring governance and compliance over this massive new source of data as companies go remote





Groundbreaking new compliance functionality that reduces false positives and dramatically decreases review time while more precisely identifying violations





Integration and optimization of new cloud technologies, such as Microsoft Azure, to enable digital transformation



About ZL Technologies, Inc.

ZL Tech’s centralized information governance platform enables organizations to manage all enterprise content and satisfy corporate needs for data privacy, file analytics, eDiscovery, records management, and FINRA and GDPR compliance. ZL Tech's unique differentiator is its unified architecture which consolidates all applications and billions of documents under one platform, thus eliminating today's fractured data silos which significantly raise operating costs and increase legal risk. With a proven track record of serving Global 500 customers, ZL Tech is a technology leader in harnessing big data for strategic advantage. For more information, please visit www.zlti.com

Media Contact

Cori Kendrick

PAN Communications

zltech@pancomm.com

617-502-4330

Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.