Atari® Launches Digital Collectibles (NFTs) on the WAX Blockchain

/EIN News/ -- GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – The pop-culture video game phenomenon Atari® has teamed up with the Worldwide Asset eXchange™ (WAX) to bring Atari® digital collectibles to the WAX Blockchain.

Starting Nov. 4, 2020, at 12 p.m. EST, collectors around the world can buy, gift and trade Atari® digital collectibles ( NFTs ). Each NFT is certified, authentic, unique and can never be altered.

Made from the original box art from almost 40 years ago with added motion, game graphics and 3D elements, these stunning NFTs capture the golden age of classic video games.

This event marks yet another highly anticipated NFT sale on the WAX Blockchain. The last few months have been a whirlwind of NFT activity on WAX, cementing the WAX Blockchain’s reputation as the King of NFTs . Every primary sale that launched on WAX immediately sold out; most of which contained more than 100,000 NFTs each, representing a combined total of more than 750,000 NFTs. Plus, secondary market sales continue to boom and will soon reach $2 million in total sales among the top four WAX-powered secondary markets.

"We are excited to partner with WAX and bring Atari's iconic brand and legendary games to the WAX blockchain," said Atari® CEO Fred Chesnais. "As a supporter of blockchain, I am also honored to join the WAX Advisory Council and be a part of a collective group of minds from technology, video gaming and entertainment industries to support and help accelerate the adoption of WAX tokens and blockchain technology in general."

The blockchain records every aspect of every collectible transaction and stores it forever. These blockchain records can’t be changed by anyone, but can be seen by everyone. Therefore, the blockchain is proof that the collectibles are authentic and can be traded or sold at any time without ever taking a chance with a buyer or seller because it’s verifiable on the WAX Blockchain.

About Atari®:

Atari®® is an interactive entertainment company. As an iconic brand that transcends generations and audiences, the company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment and licensed products. Atari® owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command®, Pong®, and RollerCoaster Tycoon®. Atari® has offices in New York and Paris. Visit us online at www.Atari®.com .

For more information on the Atari® Token, please join Atari® Telegram at https://t.me/Atari®TokenOfficial and visit Atari®chain.com .

About WAX:

WAX is the King of NFTs. The WAX Blockchain is the safest and most convenient way to create, buy, sell and trade NFTs - to anyone, anywhere in the world.



WAX has created a full suite of blockchain-based tools that allow anyone to trade NFTs instantly and securely to anyone, anywhere. These include an easy-to-use WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks using social log-ins, a robust developer portal, and more.



Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators and game developers. For more information, please visit wax.io , and follow along on Twitter and Telegram .

