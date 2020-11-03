Sphera Awarded Best Corporate Sustainability Solution From Capital Finance International

Sphera’s Corporate Sustainability solution enables professional reporting and advanced performance management to deliver on Environmental, Social and Governance goals

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sphera, a leading global provider of Integrated Risk Management software, data and consulting services, has won the CFI.co (Capital Finance International) Award for Best Corporate Sustainability Software Solutions Europe 2020. CFI.co provides news, analysis and commentary on worldwide markets with a focus on changes–including technology and innovation–affecting these markets.



Sphera’s Corporate Sustainability solution enables professional sustainability reporting and advanced performance management. With automated data collection, powerful reporting tools, advanced planning features as well as the most comprehensive source of sustainability data available, it makes disclosure and performance management efficient, precise and easy.

Successfully managing toward Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) goals reduces exposure to environmental risk, increases revenue through innovation, decreases costs with greater efficiencies and drives organizations’ initiatives toward a sustainable future. With Sphera’s sustainability solution, large enterprises can achieve their ESG vision by collecting and disclosing accurate sustainability data from multiple sources throughout the organization, managing performance against corporate sustainability targets, including improvement projects, and forecasting future performance. Sphera’s comprehensive sustainability solution portfolio includes software, data and consulting expertise that deliver a complete picture of environmental impacts of products and processes.

The CFI.co Sustainability Award Judging Panel said in a written statement: “Sphera’s exemplary Integrated Risk Management 4.0 program shows businesses and government agencies how best to enhance sustainability performance, which we regard as a critical aspect of planning for an enduring post-pandemic recovery.”

Corporate Sustainability is available on SpheraCloud, a Software as a Service (SaaS) platform that connects operational, environmental, health, safety and sustainability risks across an organization. The integrated platform’s predictive and prescriptive capabilities help companies innovate safely and effectively while ensuring they are complying with regulatory, market and social requirements and developments.

“Industry leaders understand that increasing market demand from ESG investors, consumers and regulators requires a new approach to sustainability; and, they trust Sphera to support them with proven experience, software and data that is adaptable to meet their unique sustainability goals,” said Paul Marushka, Sphera’s president and CEO. “We are honored to be recognized by CFI.co for our Corporate Sustainability solution that helps customers meet external ESG expectations for ‘investor-grade’ data and disclosure.”

Each year, CFI.co seeks out individuals and organizations that contribute significantly to the convergence of economies and add value for all stakeholders. The CFI.co Award Program aims to identify and reward excellence wherever it is found to inspire others to improve their own performance.

Learn how to achieve greater business values by integrating sustainability into business strategy at the Sphera Sustainability Virtual Summit (Nov. 10 and 12).

About Sphera

Sphera creates a safer, more sustainable and productive world. Our innovative cloud-based risk management platform connects an unprecedented amount of information that leads to deeper insights across an enterprise. We operationalize, scale and optimize Integrated Risk Management strategies to help customers identify, manage, and mitigate risk in the areas of Environment, Health, Safety & Sustainability (EHS&S), Operational Risk Management and Product Stewardship.

For further information, please contact:

Ellen Bremseth, Manager, Marketing Comms, Sphera, ebremseth@sphera.com

A PDF accompanying this announcement is available at: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6eb2c480-6d49-4119-a798-bad57eb88660