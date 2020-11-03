Kate Bednarski of 5 Stepping Stones to be Featured on Close Up Radio

TAOS, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What's calling you forth?

Kate Bednarski is a transpersonal coach, shamanic practitioner and creator of 5 Stepping Stones, a coaching and healing practice dedicated to guiding high-level executives and creative leaders down the mystical path of their life's journey to connect with their true self and create a meaningful life.

“Walking as your true self, as your authentic self, is not easy to do,” says Kate, “but once you discover and get to know your true self, you may live into it and express it fully in your work and relationships.”

Kate describes herself as a curious being with an eclectic background. She spent much of her career marketing athletic footwear and apparel for brand names like Converse and Nike, which she later parlayed into becoming a successful brand marketing executive specializing in transforming brands. Still, she says, there was something missing. That’s when she decided to take a two-year long sabbatical entering a master’s degree program in interfaith spirituality and making spiritual pilgrimages around the world for personal exploration and growth.

“I enjoyed the challenges that the corporate world presented for me, but I paid a high cost for it. The first thing to go was my spirit,” recalls Kate. “I was career hyper-focused, dialed into my work, and that experience making pilgrimages and studying really opened me up to my true nature and calling. What I found in my own life is that I needed that middle path where I was integrated body, mind, heart and soul.”

And that’s what Kate offers her clients today.

“I guide people who are going through huge life transitions and ultimately transformations,” says Kate. “They feel like everything that they've been doing up until now, is no longer working. They lack meaning in their life. They don't know what's going on. They come to me to work through a transformative process that clears their blocks and gets them to an expanded state. My approach is to integrate all four bodies––physical, mental, emotional and spiritual. I address the transpersonal, that which resides beyond the self, to alchemize your Spirit and catalyze shifts from a lower state of being driven by ego to your higher-self plane with connection to your Source.”

Kate says what people need is something that expands their mind/consciousness and ignites their spirit. For this she has developed the 5 Stepping Stones––KNOW, STILL, RELEASE, BELIEVE, LEAP––a mystical path of true self-discovery to work with purpose and creating meaning.

“To KNOW is to have a deep knowledge of your essence or true self and what makes your heart sing. STILL is the greatest revelation. Stillness is a way to hear the wisdom of our inner voice, to open the heart as a way to open your connection to spirit and to your higher self. To RELEASE is to let go of the things and relationships that no longer serve you, our pain and prejudice, to move through fear. If we release and face our fears and we know who we truly are and what our purpose is, we can begin to align our life to our true higher self and thus create deep fulfillment that maintains and abides.

Still, says Kate, to truly step out into the unknown requires that we BELIEVE in something bigger than ourselves and to develop the courage to LEAP with the trust in knowing that all IS well.

