Abcam plc: Annual Report, Impact Report and Notice of AGM

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abcam plc (AIM: ABC) (Nasdaq: ABCM), a global leader in the supply of life science research tools, announces that, following release on 14 September 2020 of its final results for the year ended 30 June 2020, the Abcam plc Annual Report and Accounts 2020 (the “Annual Report”) have been published today and are available on the Abcam plc website at www.abcamplc.com .

A copy of the Annual Report has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

The Annual Report will also be posted today, together with the Notice of Annual General Meeting, to those shareholders that have elected to receive paper communications. Shareholders that have not elected to receive paper communications will be notified of the availability of these documents on Abcam plc website, www.abcamplc.com .

2020 Impact Report

Reinforcing its commitment to long-term sustainability, Abcam will also release its first dedicated Impact Report on 9 November 2020. The report highlights the Group’s approach to generating positive impact and creating sustainable value. The report and further sustainability disclosures will be published at www.abcamplc.com/sustainability/ .

