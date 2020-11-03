Coronavirus - Gambia: Daily case update as of 2nd November 2020
Active cases: 160 New cases: 7 New tests: 76 Total confirmed: 3,679 Recovered: 3,400 (+204) Deaths: 119 (+0)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, The Gambia.
