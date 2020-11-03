TRACON to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Company Highlights on November 10, 2020

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel targeted cancer therapeutics and utilizing a cost efficient, CRO-independent product development platform to partner with ex-U.S. companies to develop and commercialize innovative products in the U.S., announced today that it will report its third quarter 2020 financial and operating results after the close of U.S. financial markets on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. In addition, management will host a conference call to provide an update on corporate activities and discuss the quarterly financial results.



Conference call and webcast: Date: November 10, 2020 Time: 4:30 pm Eastern Time (1:30 pm Pacific Time) Dial-in: (855) 779-9066 (Domestic) or (631) 485-4859 (International) Passcode: 7399456 Via web: www.traconpharma.com ; “Events and Presentations” section within the “Investors” section

About TRACON

TRACON develops targeted therapies for cancer utilizing a capital efficient, CRO independent, product development platform. The Company’s clinical-stage pipeline includes: Envafolimab, a subcutaneous PD-L1 single-domain antibody being developed for the treatment of sarcoma with the goal of initiating a pivotal trial in the U.S. in the second half of 2020; TRC253, a small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of prostate cancer; TRC102, a Phase 2 small molecule drug candidate being developed for the treatment of lung cancer; and TJ004309, a CD73 antibody in Phase 1 development for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. TRACON is actively seeking additional corporate partnerships whereby it leads U.S. regulatory and clinical development and shares in the cost and risk of clinical development and leads U.S. commercialization. In these partnerships TRACON believes it can serve as a solution for companies without clinical and commercial capabilities in the U.S. To learn more about TRACON and its product pipeline, visit TRACON's website at www.traconpharma.com .

Company Contact : Investor Contact : Mark Wiggins Brian Ritchie Chief Business Officer LifeSci Advisors LLC (858) 251-3492 212-915-2578 mwiggins@traconpharma.com britchie@lifesciadvisors.com



