Altimmune to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 10

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2020 financial results on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.



Altimmune management will host a conference call for investors beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 to discuss the financial results and provide a business update.

Conference Call Details

Date: Tuesday, November 10th Time: 8:30 am Eastern Time Domestic: 877-300-8521 International: 412-317-6026 Conference ID: 10149733 Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=142319

About Altimmune

Altimmune is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies and treatments for liver disease. Our diverse pipeline includes proprietary intranasal vaccines for COVID-19 (AdCOVID™), anthrax (NasoShield™) and influenza (NasoVAX™); an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic for COVID-19 (T-COVID™); and next generation peptide therapeutics for NASH (ALT-801) and chronic hepatitis B (HepTcell™). For more information on Altimmune, please visit www.altimmune.com.