Dr.Sadraei offers the unique service of Buccal Fat Reduction in America
He’s the only cosmetic dentist in North America to perform this procedureEL PASO, TEXAS, USA, November 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cosmetic dentist Dr.Kambiz Sadraei has gained the title as the only cosmetic dentist in North America to perform Buccal Fat Pad Reduction surgery. He announced that, “I’m known to the dental community as the only dentist who performs Buccal Fat Pad Reduction.”
Buccal Fat Pad Reduction is a surgery that is optional to patients if they wish to proceed with it. It’s what removes the built up fat that is stored underneath the cheekbone area and under facial muscles. It can affect the shape of a face, giving the characteristic trait of chubby cheeks. Once patients undergo the surgery, they are left with results of a chiseled or angled look.
This surgery is usually performed by plastic surgeons, however, Dr. Sadraei has mastered the skill through knowledge and experience. He stated that, “I have a love for art, health and science, which is why I have learned many techniques for surgical and dental treatments.” Dr. Sadraei ensures that his clients will have the best treatment that he can provide and that it is a harmless procedure that can change people’s lives in a positive way.
Even though Buccal Fat Pad Reduction surgery is performed by cosmetic dentists across South America, it’s not performed commonly by cosmetic dentists in North America. Dr. Sadraei has his practice set up in El Paso, Texas, where he performs all kinds of dental treatments. He also likes to share his work online, by uploading videos on Youtube and finishing results on Instagram.
Dr. Sadraei also offers free dental treatments to cancer patients or survivors. He has stated that, “Anyone who has had a history of battling cancer, or is a current patient undergoing treatment or who has just been diagnosed are welcome to have a free dental treatment.” The humble cosmetic dentist has been donating $150,000 worth of free dental treatment within the last 3 years. He has always been determined to help people who struggle financially or are going through the hardest struggles in their lives.
The successful dentist has received a lot of clients because of his unique service of Buccal Fat Pad Reduction. It is known to be his unique selling point and has proven great results through his performances and through his before and after images of his clients. He has stated that, “I love to help my clients and it’s self rewarding for me to see them appreciate my work. I have the capability of changing their lives overnight, giving them the confidence that they’ve always wanted.”
Dr.Sadraei is always successful in his procedures and likes to make sure that his practice always has the latest technologies in order to perform well. Even though he studied hard for cosmetic dentistry, he went the extra mile in order to study everything that he needed to know about Buccal Fat Pad Reduction surgery. He also specialises in different kinds of dental treatment such as gum lift, tooth implants and wisdom tooth extraction.
The talented cosmetic dentist has over 100,000 followers on Instagram, where he connects with his patients daily and over 3,000 subscribers on Youtube. Patients can contact him for appointments on his Facebook page, or make a request through Instagram. He stated, “I am happy to help as many people as I can, which is why it’s widely known that I am carrying out this certain procedure at my practice.”
In his own time he likes to help out charities by donating, as well as stay healthy by playing tennis and working out. He enjoys travelling and has travelled to over 50 countries so far. Dr. Sadraei was at one point in his life a full time musician, but still hasn’t lost touch with his music and continues to work towards that. He was born in Iran, but grew up in Los Angeles before he moved to El, Paso. He loves El, Paso,Texas because the sun is shining for 297 days a year. He loves to spend time with his family and his pet puppy Chanel, who is a teacup pomeranian.
