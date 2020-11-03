PPE Sports Pinnies Introduces Innovative Disposable One-Time Use Sports Training Pinnies
PPE Sports Pinnies innovative one-time use training vests provide a sanitary training solution parents, players and sports organizations have been waiting for.OAKVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sports pinnies and training vests are an essential piece of equipment in every sports environment. Coaches use them for confusion-free practices and around the world they can be found on any court and every field in inter-squad scrimmages, adult pick-up leagues, and physical education classes. However, in the age of Covid-19, the traditional fabric sports pinnie is now an unsanitary, germ-laden item that sports organizations quickly need a solution for. Sanitary environments are top of mind for everyone and it is essential for organizations who want to remain relevant to their players and parents to guarantee their training equipment and environment is Covid-free.
Disposable one-time use sports training pinnies developed by PPE Sports Pinnies are the pandemic training solution every sports organization needs. PPE Sports Pinnies innovative, disposable one-time use training vests provides a necessary piece of training equipment that is a safe and sanitary solution parents, players and sports organizations have been waiting for.
Germs and viruses like Covid-19 can survive on the traditional reused fabric training pinnie for quite some time and because these pinnies are often reused multiple times by multiple players there is a higher probability for virus survival and spread throughout a whole team.
PPE Sports Pinnies ends this risk for good. Made of biodegradable sanitary woven paper, the one-time use pinnie provides maximum protection and hygienic surroundings to sports players during training sessions and matches. Coaches will be able to safely execute confusion free sessions where player will easily know who their opponent is and an organizations’ chances for cross transmission of any micro-organism including Covid-19 will be drastically reduced.
2020's global pandemic has compelled every industry to pivot and consider new ways to execute how they deliver their services. Amateur to professional sports organizations have not been immune to this and have had to develop precautionary measures and systems to provide sports training and games in a sanitary environment. PPE disposable, one-time use virus-free and environment-friendly pinnies will do just that, providing players with a convenient sports training solution and giving organizations and parents piece of mind that the sports environment they are sending their child to is a sanitary one.
“Gone are the days of reusing traditional fabric Pinnies multiple times until someone can't stand the smell any longer and takes them home to wash them. No Covid-Conscious organization should be reusing the traditional material training pinnies we can all find in our locker room," said Kim Brassor, CEO of PPE Sports Pinnies. "PPE Sports Training Pinnies are a pandemic game changer in sports sanitation resulting in less confusion on the field and increased safety during the pandemic.”
Just like PPE masks have become a part of our daily life in every environment, PPE Sports
Pinnies need to become an essential part of every organization's locker room. Useful for every sport, PPE Sports Pinnies are available in youth and adult sizes and come in four vivid colors to choose from.
PPE Sports Pinnies one-time use disposable sports training pinnies can be bought online and will be shipped anywhere in the world.
For more information visit the website http://www.ppesportspinnies.com
