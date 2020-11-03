Update in Lawsuit for Investors in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) shares announced by Shareholders Foundation

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in NYSE: AAN shares.



Investors, who purchased shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) in March 2018 or earlier and continue to hold any of those NYSE: AAN shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779-1554.

On February 28, 2020, a lawsuit was filed against Arron’s, Inc over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Aaron’s had inadequate disclosure controls, procedures, and compliance measures, that, consequently, the operations of Aaron’s Progressive and AB segments were in violation of the FTC Act and/or relevant FTC regulations, that, consequently, Aaron’s earnings from those segments were partially derived from unlawful business practices and were thus unsustainable, that the full extent of Aaron’s liability regarding the FTC’s investigation into its Progressive and AB segments, Aaron’s noncompliance with the FTC Act, and the likely negative consequences of all the foregoing on the Company’s financial results, and that, as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



On July 17, 2020, an amended complaint was filed and on September 1, 2020, the defendants filed their motion to dismiss the case.



