Ebix Hosts Q3 Investor Call Monday, November 9th at 11:00 a.m. ET

/EIN News/ -- JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX), a leading international supplier of On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, healthcare and e-learning industries today announced that the Company will report its 2020 third quarter results on Monday, November 9th, 2020, and will host an investor conference call at 11:00 am ET on the same day to discuss the Company's performance. The call is open to the public.



Conference C all , Webcast and Replay Details:

Call Date/Time: November 9th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET Call Dial-In Toll Free: +1 (877) 837-3909 International Dial-In: +1 (973) 409-9690 Call ID: # 6782823 Live Audio Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bkzs93gs Audio Replay URL: http://www.ebix.com/result_20_q3 after 2:00 p.m.

About Ebix

With 50+ offices across 6 continents, Ebix, Inc., (NASDAQ: EBIX) endeavors to provide On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, healthcare and e-learning industries. In the Insurance sector, Ebix’s main focus is to develop and deploy a wide variety of insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis, while also providing Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") enterprise solutions worldwide in the area of CRM, front-end & back-end systems, outsourced administration and risk compliance services. For more information please visit the Company’s website at www.ebix.com

With a "Phygital” strategy that combines 320,000 physical distribution outlets in many Southeast Asian Nations (“ASEAN”) countries to an omni-channel online digital platform, the Company’s EbixCash Financial exchange portfolio encompasses leadership in areas of domestic & international money remittance, foreign exchange (Forex), travel, pre-paid & gift cards, utility payments, lending, wealth management etc. in India and other international markets. EbixCash’s Forex operations have emerged as a leader in India’s airport Foreign Exchange business, conducting over $4.8 billion in annual gross transaction value in 32 international airports, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata. EbixCash’s inward remittance business in India conducts approximately $6.5 billion of gross annual remittance volume, confirming its undisputed leadership position in India. EbixCash, through its travel portfolio of Via and Mercury, is also one of Southeast Asia’s leading travel exchanges with over 2,200+ employees, a 212,450+ agent network, 25 branches and over 9,800 corporate clients. EbixCash Travel processes an estimated $2.5 billion in gross merchandise value per year. Visit the Company’s website at www.ebixcash.com

CONTACT:

Darren Joseph or Gautam Sharma

678 -281-2027 or IR@ebix.com

David Collins or Chris Eddy

Catalyst Global - 212-924-9800 or ebix@catalyst-ir.com