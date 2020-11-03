Live E-commerce Market 2020 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:
Introduction
“Live E-commerce Market”
Global Live E-commerce Market presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Live E-commerce market by type, application, key companies and key regions.
Key Players of Global Live E-commerce Market =>
• Alibaba
• Sea Group
• Amazon
• Tencent
• Inly Media Co., Ltd.
• Byte Dance
• Mogu Inc.
• Kwai
• Rocket Internet
• Livby
• Gravy Live
• Wayfair Inc.
• Shoclef
• ST&SAT
• Shunwang
• Streamlist
• ShopShops
This study considers the Live E-commerce value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type:
Domestic
Transboundary
Segmentation by application:
Clothes
Cosmetics
Daily Necessities
Food
Other
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Live E-commerce market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Live E-commerce market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Live E-commerce players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Live E-commerce with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Live E-commerce submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
Major Key Points of Global Live E-commerce Market
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Live E-commerce by Players
4 Live E-commerce by Regions
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Live E-commerce Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Alibaba
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Live E-commerce Product Offered
11.1.3 Alibaba Live E-commerce Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Alibaba News
11.2 Sea Group
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Live E-commerce Product Offered
11.2.3 Sea Group Live E-commerce Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Sea Group News
11.3 Amazon
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Live E-commerce Product Offered
11.3.3 Amazon Live E-commerce Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Amazon News
11.4 Tencent
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Live E-commerce Product Offered
11.4.3 Tencent Live E-commerce Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Tencent News
11.5 Inly Media Co., Ltd.
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Live E-commerce Product Offered
11.5.3 Inly Media Co., Ltd. Live E-commerce Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Inly Media Co., Ltd. News
11.6 Byte Dance
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Live E-commerce Product Offered
11.6.3 Byte Dance Live E-commerce Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Byte Dance News
11.7 Mogu Inc.
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Live E-commerce Product Offered
11.7.3 Mogu Inc. Live E-commerce Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Mogu Inc. News
11.8 Kwai
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Live E-commerce Product Offered
11.8.3 Kwai Live E-commerce Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Kwai News
11.9 Rocket Internet
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Live E-commerce Product Offered
11.9.3 Rocket Internet Live E-commerce Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Rocket Internet News
11.10 Livby
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Live E-commerce Product Offered
11.10.3 Livby Live E-commerce Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Livby News
11.11 Gravy Live
11.12 Wayfair Inc.
11.13 Shoclef
11.14 ST&SAT
11.15 Shunwang
11.16 Streamlist
11.17 ShopShops
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.
