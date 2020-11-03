Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
HOOKIPA Pharma To Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 12, 2020

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and VIENNA, Austria, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK, ‘HOOKIPA’), a company developing a new class of immunotherapeutics based on its proprietary arenavirus platform, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 before the market opens on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

The Company will not be conducting a conference call in conjunction with this earnings release. Until otherwise noted, the Company will only conduct an earnings conference call in conjunction with its fourth quarter earnings releases.

About HOOKIPA
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of immunotherapeutics based on its proprietary arenavirus platform that reprograms the body’s immune system.

HOOKIPA’s proprietary arenavirus-based technologies, non-replicating (VaxWave®) and replicating (TheraT®), induce robust antigen-specific CD8+ T cells and pathogen-neutralizing antibodies. HOOKIPA’s viral vectors target antigen presenting cells in vivo to activate the immune system. Both technologies enable repeat administration to augment and refresh immune responses. As a monotherapy, our replicating arenavirus technology has the potential to induce CD8+ T cell response levels previously not achieved by other immuno-therapy approaches.

HOOKIPA’s non-replicating prophylactic Cytomegalovirus (CMV) vaccine candidate is currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial for patients awaiting kidney transplantation. To expand its infectious disease portfolio, HOOKIPA entered into a collaboration and licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to research arenavirus-based functional cures for HIV and chronic Hepatitis B infections.

In addition, HOOKIPA is building a proprietary immuno-oncology pipeline by targeting virally mediated cancer antigens, self-antigens and next-generation antigens. The lead replicating arenavirus oncology product candidates, HB-201 and HB-202, are in development for the treatment of Human Papilloma Virus 16-positive cancers in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Find out more about HOOKIPA online at www.hookipapharma.com.

Media Investors
Nina Waibel Matt Beck
Senior Director - Communications Executive Director - Investor Relations
nina.waibel@hookipapharma.com matthew.beck@hookipapharma.com
   
Media enquiries  
Instinctif Partners  
hookipa@instinctif.com  
+44 (0)20 7457 2020  

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


