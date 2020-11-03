Spectral and Dialco Sponsored Symposiums at the 38th Vicenza Course on AKI and CRRT

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectral Medical Inc. (“Spectral” or the “Company”) (TSX: EDT) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Dialco Medical In. (“Dialco”), are pleased to announce the following sponsored symposiums at the virtual 38th Vicenza Course on AKI and CRRT from Monday, November 2nd, 2020 to Friday, November 6th, 2020:



Meet the Expert: Is Endotoxemia Relevant in COVID-19?

Moderator: Kianoush Kashani, Guest Speakers: Sandeep Mallipattu, and David Yamane

November 3rd, 2020 at 8:05 AM Eastern Time – Sponsored by Spectral Medical Inc.

Web Symposium: Septic Shock and COVID-19: The Dysregulated Host Response

Moderator: Claudio Ronco, Guest Speakers: S. De Rosa, Vincenzo Cantaluppi

November 4th, 2020 at 10:15 AM Eastern Time

Meet the Expert: Endotoxemia and PMX therapy: A Picture from The Real Clinical Practice

Moderator: Claudio Ronco, Guest SpeakersS.L. Cutuli

November 5th, 2020 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time – Sponsored by Spectral Medical Inc. & Estor S.p.A.

Join us at the conference by clicking the link to via YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/VicenzaNephroCourses

Podcast: Cappuccino with Claudio Ronco: Clinical Experience with SAMI

Guest Speakers Claudio Ronco and Lenar Yessayan discussing University of Michigan’s clinical experience with SAMI during the COVID-19 pandemic – Sponsored by Dialco Medical Inc.

Click on the link to watch the podcast session via YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vozp8vyH_C8

Each video will be available for replay at the same link above any time after the premiere time during the Vincenza Course. After November 6th, video replay will be available at: https://spectraldx.com/investors



About Spectral

Spectral is a Phase III company seeking U.S. FDA approval for its unique product for the treatment of patients with septic shock, Toraymyxin™ (“PMX”). PMX is a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin, which can cause sepsis, from the bloodstream and is guided by the Company’s Endotoxin Activity Assay (EAA™), the only FDA cleared diagnostic for the risk of developing sepsis.

PMX has been approved for therapeutic use in Japan and Europe, and has been used safely and effectively on more than 200,000 patients to date. In March 2009, Spectral obtained the exclusive development and commercial rights in the U.S. for PMX, and in November 2010, signed an exclusive distribution agreement for this product in Canada. Approximately 330,000 patients are diagnosed with severe sepsis and septic shock in North America each year.

Spectral, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Dialco Medical Inc. (“Dialco”), is also commercializing a new proprietary platform, “SAMI”, targeting the renal replacement therapy (“RRT”) market. Dialco is also seeking regulatory approval for “DIMI” which is based on the same RRT platform, but will be intended for home hemodialysis use.

Spectral is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol EDT. For more information please visit www.spectraldx.com.

Forward-looking statement

Information in this news release that is not current or historical factual information may constitute forward-looking information or forward looking statements within the meaning of securities laws. Implicit in this information, particularly in respect of the future outlook of Spectral and anticipated events or results, are assumptions based on beliefs of Spectral's senior management as well as information currently available to it. While these assumptions were considered reasonable by Spectral at the time of preparation, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned that actual results are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the availability of funds and resources to pursue R&D projects, the successful and timely completion of clinical studies, the ability of Spectral to take advantage of business opportunities in the biomedical industry, the granting of necessary approvals by regulatory authorities including but not limited to the ongoing impact of COVID-19. Actual results could differ materially from what is currently expected, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Reference is also made to the other risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company which are more fully described in Spectral’s Annual Information Form dated March 26, 2020 and other filings of Spectral with the securities regulatory authorities which are available at www.sedar.com.

The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this statement.

