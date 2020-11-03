Grokker Presents Pain Relief with Dr. Kevin Fong

Wellbeing Engagement Solution Launches New Program for Musculoskeletal Health

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grokker , the on-demand wellbeing engagement solution, today announced the availability of its latest program, Pain Relief with Dr. Kevin Fong. Focused on musculoskeletal (MSK) health, the three-stage program aims to help participants relieve pain, heal from injuries and protect against future injuries.



Drew Marich, Grokker’s Head of Operations, commented, “Whether it’s from sitting all day, an improperly set up workstation or even aging, MSK pain can cause ongoing discomfort and even injury. With expert insight and easy-to-follow guidance from Dr. Kevin Fong, this program addresses the common causes of MSK pain to overcome pain and stiffness for good.”

The program, led by Dr. Kevin Fong, Doctor of Physical Therapy, Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist and Certified Office Ergonomic Specialist, starts by exploring the factors that contribute to back, shoulder, elbow, wrist, neck, hip and knee pain, including office setups. After covering the basics of MSK pain management as well as desk, chair and monitor ergonomics, Dr. Fong provides a series of scientifically proven movements that target different types of pain, offering relief, healing and protection.

“It’s time to stop letting pain and stiffness impact everyday life. This program is all about holistic injury treatment and prevention, and that begins with understanding how we get hurt in the first place,” said Dr. Fong. “Through this series, participants will learn how to ease their pain by strengthening and protecting their bodies. It is an ideal resource for anyone looking to get limber and boost their resilience.”

Pain Relief with Dr. Kevin Fong launched Monday, October 26, 2020. To learn more, visit https://g rokker.com/fitness/pain-relief-fitness/program/pain-relief-with-dr-kevin-fong .

About Grokker

Grokker is the award-winning wellbeing engagement solution that empowers employees to take control of their wellbeing with personalized programs customized for their interests, abilities and goals and a caring community of experts to encourage them all along the way. Integrating all five dimensions of wellbeing, Grokker connects your global employees in feeling healthy and happy. No matter where they are, Grokker supports your entire workforce so they can maintain physical fitness, eat better, sleep more soundly, address their emotional health and calm financial stress.

Trusted by industry leaders, including Pinterest, Delta Air Lines, Pfizer, eBay, Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, and Dominos, Grokker’s modern, affordable solution builds happier, healthier and more resilient workforces. Learn more at www.grokker.com .

Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners. Media Contact: Kate Achille The Devon Group (732) 706-0123 ext. 703 kate@devonpr.com